Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in London sparks showdown between PML-N, PTI members

LONDON — Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif landed in London on Saturday and saw a huge warm welcome from party supporters gathered outside his residence Avenfield.

Scores of PML-N workers traveled from various regions across the UK to greet him. The incident also saw PML-N supporters and members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) locking horns during Sharif’s arrival.

London police also rushed to the site to manage the situation and ensure safety amid the demonstrations.

Sharif, 74, is scheduled to spend two days in London before heading to Washington for further engagements. His visit marks a significant moment for his party and supporters, highlighting the ongoing political dynamics in Pakistan.