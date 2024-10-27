25 cricketers awarded central contract by Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces awarding central contracts to 25 male cricketers for the upcoming 2024-25 international season, with several new players added to the list.

Naqvi led board roped in five players who are receiving central contracts for the first time. These new contracts have been awarded to Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Usman Khan, all placed in Category D.

PCB contracts 2024-25

Categories Players A (2) Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan B (3) Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood C (9) Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan D (11) Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Khan

This decision underscores the PCB’s commitment to promoting and rewarding cricketing talent in Pakistan as it prepares for the international season ahead