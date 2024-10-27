Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan Auto Show 2024: Check All Models of Hyundai, KIA, BYD and MG

Pakistan Auto Show 2024: Check All Models of Hyundai, KIA, BYD and MG

Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2024 was nirvana for car enthusiasts as automotive brands including BYD, MG, Kia, Hyundai, and Changan unveiled their latest vehicles.

MG Introduces HS PHEV

MG mid-size crossover HS PHEV promises to deliver competitive pricing through CKD production.

 

The hybrid vehicle boasts a remarkable fuel efficiency of 58 km/l, setting a new standard in the segment. The HS PHEV combines a luxurious interior with cutting-edge safety features, achieving a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

BYD Seal and Atto3

Chinese player rolled out Seal and Atto3. The Seal, aimed at competing with the Tesla Model 3, is available in two variants: the Dynamic priced at Rs. 14,790,000 and the Premium at Rs. 16,990,000.

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

The highly anticipated Hyundai Elantra Hybrid was also unveiled, featuring a 1.6L GDI Atkinson cycle engine with a combined output of 139 hp.

 

Its modern design and driver-focused interior, complete with high-tech features, make it a strong contender in the C-segment sedan market. The Elantra Hybrid is priced at Rs. 9,699,999, with bookings now open.

Kia Debuts EV5

Kia launched its first electric vehicle, the EV5, available in two variants: AIR (short-range) and EARTH (long-range).

 

The AIR variant produces 160 kW, while the EARTH variant offers a powerful 230 kW, with impressive ranges of 490 km and 620 km, respectively. Prices for the EV5 start at Rs. 18,500,000 for the AIR and Rs. 23,500,000 for the EARTH.

Changan’s Lumin EV

Finally, Changan introduced its first electric vehicle, the Lumin. While details on specifications and pricing remain under wraps, the vehicle features a 28 kWh battery with a range of 300 km.

Changan officials indicated that the company is assessing market dynamics before launching locally assembled units.

 

As PAPS 2024 showcases these innovations, it signals a transformative period for Pakistan’s automotive industry, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and cutting-edge technology. The shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles is set to redefine the future of mobility in the region

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Latest

4o mini

