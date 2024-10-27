Lahore tops most polluted city chart again with Hazardous AQI Levels

LAHORE – Punjab capital’s air quality plunged into Hazardous category again on Sunday, as with metropolis topped chart of World Most Polluted Cities.
The air quality index (AQI) in provincial capital plunged to alrming levels, reaching nearly 700 this morning. By noon, the AQI level comes down to 350.
World Most Polluted Cities
|Rank
|City
|Country
|AQI
|1
|Lahore
|Pakistan
|350
|2
|Delhi
|India
|225
|3
|Mumbai
|India
|170
|4
|Dhaka
|Bangladesh
|155
|5
|Kinshasa
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|147
|6
|Wuhan
|China
|133
|7
|Tashkent
|Uzbekistan
|133
|8
|Batam
|Indonesia
|132
|9
|Cairo
|Egypt
|124
|10
|Warsaw
|Poland
|119
Doctors reported a significant increase in respiratory issues among residents, including coughs, viral flu, and sore throats. In light of the hazardous conditions, health authorities are advising the public to take immediate precautions.
People in the city are urged to wear masks and goggles, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, and keep windows closed to prevent polluted air from entering their homes. Health officials also recommend using air purifiers to ensure cleaner indoor air.
