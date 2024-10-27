Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore tops most polluted city chart again with Hazardous AQI Levels

LAHORE – Punjab capital’s air quality plunged into Hazardous category again on Sunday, as with metropolis topped chart of World Most Polluted Cities.

The air quality index (AQI) in provincial capital plunged to alrming levels, reaching nearly 700 this morning. By noon, the AQI level comes down to 350.

World Most Polluted Cities

Rank City Country AQI
1 Lahore Pakistan 350
2 Delhi India 225
3 Mumbai India 170
4 Dhaka Bangladesh 155
5 Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo 147
6 Wuhan China 133
7 Tashkent Uzbekistan 133
8 Batam Indonesia 132
9 Cairo Egypt 124
10 Warsaw Poland 119

Doctors reported a significant increase in respiratory issues among residents, including coughs, viral flu, and sore throats. In light of the hazardous conditions, health authorities are advising the public to take immediate precautions.

People in the city are urged to wear masks and goggles, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, and keep windows closed to prevent polluted air from entering their homes. Health officials also recommend using air purifiers to ensure cleaner indoor air.

Punjab changes school timings from October 28 amid worsening smog situation

