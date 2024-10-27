Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pak Finance Minister announces restrictions on Vehicle, Property Purchases for Non-Filers

WASHINGTON – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced new restrictions on those resisting to come under tax system as the government mulled stern measures.

In a presser, the Finance czar said those classified as non-filers will not be allowed to purchase vehicles and real estate, as the government’s commitment to improving the economy through stringent measures.

Aurangzeb emphasized necessity for legal frameworks to address the issue of non-filers. He stated, “We need to make difficult decisions for the betterment of the economy,” underlining the government’s stance on fiscal responsibility.

Sharif-led government is moving toward ending the “non-filer” term indicating a shift in policy aimed at streamlining tax regulations and encouraging compliance. This move reflects the government’s broader strategy to enhance economic stability and ensure a fair taxation system.

As Pakistan navigates its economic challenges, these decisions are expected to have significant implications for both taxpayers and the broader market.

Non-Filers to face THESE 15 restrictions under Pakistan’s tax overhaul

