Babar, Shaheen and Naseem return as Pakistan name squads for Australia

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday announced 15-member squads for the upcoming tours to Australia and Zimbabwe, with leading players roped in to shine.

The tour of Australia is set to take place from November 4 to 18, followed by matches in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, from November 24 to December 5.

Rest for star players Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi ends after break against England. However, they will be given a break for the Zimbabwe tour. Rizwan will also participate in the ODIs against Australia and the Zimbabwe ODIs, but will miss the T20Is in Zimbabwe.

This selection is in line with shift in policy aimed at providing opportunities for domestic talent, as the team prepares for the ICC Champions Trophy and future competitions.

Pakistan Squad for Australia

Australia Tour Schedule