Babar, Shaheen and Naseem return as Pakistan name squads for Australia

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday announced 15-member squads for the upcoming tours to Australia and Zimbabwe, with leading players roped in to shine.

The tour of Australia is set to take place from November 4 to 18, followed by matches in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, from November 24 to December 5.

Rest for star players Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi ends after break against England. However, they will be given a break for the Zimbabwe tour. Rizwan will also participate in the ODIs against Australia and the Zimbabwe ODIs, but will miss the T20Is in Zimbabwe.

This selection is in line with shift in policy aimed at providing opportunities for domestic talent, as the team prepares for the ICC Champions Trophy and future competitions.

Pakistan Squad for Australia

Australia Tour Schedule

Date Venue City
4 November MCG Melbourne
8 November Adelaide Oval Adelaide
10 November Perth Stadium Perth
14 November The Gabba Brisbane
16 November SCG Sydney
18 November Bellerive Oval Hobart

 

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

