Supreme Court SP security removed after YouTuber takes CJP’s photo in mosque

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi ordered transfer of Supreme Court’s SP Security after a YouTuber took his photos inside the top court’s mosque.

Reports said the newly appointed CJP was offering prayers in the mosque when a YouTuber took his photos.

The chief justice called the security staff and asked about the SP security. He was told that the officer had gone to attend an official meeting.

CJP Afridi expressed resentment and ordered the transfer of the SP security. A new officer has taken the charge of the position.

A day earlier, Justice Afridi sworn in as 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan with President Asif Ali Zardari officiating the oath-taking for the newly appointed judge.

Key figures, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, military chiefs, governors, chief ministers, and key federal ministers attended the ceremony.

Justice Afridi’s was picked for coveted spot after retirement of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and is the result of a new process established by the 26th Amendment, which requires CJP to be appointed from among the three most senior judges based on the recommendations of a Special Parliamentary Committee.