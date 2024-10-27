Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Supreme Court SP security removed after YouTuber takes CJP’s photo in mosque

Profile Justice Yahya Afridi

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi ordered transfer of Supreme Court’s SP Security after a YouTuber took his photos inside the top court’s mosque.

Reports said the newly appointed CJP was offering prayers in the mosque when a YouTuber took his photos.

The chief justice called the security staff and asked about the SP security. He was told that the officer had gone to attend an official meeting.

CJP Afridi expressed resentment and ordered the transfer of the SP security. A new officer has taken the charge of the position.

A day earlier, Justice Afridi sworn in as 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan with President Asif Ali Zardari officiating the oath-taking for the newly appointed judge.

Key figures, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, military chiefs, governors, chief ministers, and key federal ministers  attended the ceremony.

Justice Afridi’s was picked for coveted spot after retirement of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and is the result of a new process established by the 26th Amendment, which requires CJP to be appointed from among the three most senior judges based on the recommendations of a Special Parliamentary Committee.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 27 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.1 278.9
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
4o mini

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search