Pakistan dispatches relief consignments for war-hit Gaza, Lebanon

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has scaled up humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

In line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, NDMA dispatched 15th and 16th humanitarian relief assistance consignments carrying 100 tons each of winterized tents and blankets from Islamabad to Amman for people of Gaza and to Beirut for people of Lebanon.

The send-off ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport was attended by Members of Parliament, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Zuhair M. H. Darzaid, Lebanese Ambassador to Pakistan Ghassan Khatib and representatives from NDMA, Foreign Office and Armed Forces.

On the occasion, the Parliamentarians reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support their Lebanese and Palestinian brethren in distress.

In total 1,598 tons of relief items have been dispatched so far to war affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Ambassadors of Palestine and Lebanon extended profound gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering humanitarian assistance during our times of need. The Palestinian Ambassador remarked that the generosity and compassion demonstrated by Pakistan serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to our shared commitment to peace and justice for people of Gaza.

Earlier, the NDMA dispatched 14th consignment of aid from Karachi for the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.