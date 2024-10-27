Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan dispatches relief consignments for war-hit Gaza, Lebanon

Pakistan Dispatches Relief Consignments For War Hit Gaza Lebanon

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has scaled up humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

In line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, NDMA dispatched 15th and 16th humanitarian relief assistance consignments carrying 100 tons each of winterized tents and blankets from Islamabad to Amman for people of Gaza and to Beirut for people of Lebanon.

The send-off ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport was attended by Members of Parliament, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Zuhair M. H. Darzaid, Lebanese Ambassador to Pakistan Ghassan Khatib and representatives from NDMA, Foreign Office and Armed Forces.

On the occasion, the Parliamentarians reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support their Lebanese and Palestinian brethren in distress.

In total 1,598 tons of relief items have been dispatched so far to war affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Ambassadors of Palestine and Lebanon extended profound gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering humanitarian assistance during our times of need. The Palestinian Ambassador remarked that the generosity and compassion demonstrated by Pakistan serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to our shared commitment to peace and justice for people of Gaza.

Earlier, the NDMA dispatched 14th consignment of aid from Karachi for the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 27 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.1 278.9
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
4o mini

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search