Who leaked MDCAT paper before test date?

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has traced a group responsible for leaking the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) paper in Sindh.

The FIA stated that the MDCAT paper was leaked from the mobile phone of Dr. Vinod Kumar, which was confiscated and sent for forensic analysis.

A report said that deleted messages from Dr. Vinod Kumar’s mobile phone were recovered, revealing that he shared the exam paper in a WhatsApp group at 8:16 pm on September 21, 2024.

The suspicious test paper was shared across five different WhatsApp groups, and it was also sent individually to two numbers. It was further found in the investigation that Dr. Sajid Mahmood was also involved in this illegal activity.

The investigators have also confiscated the mobile phones of six suspected employees of the Dow University for forensic analysis.

On Saturday, the Sindh High Court ordered the retaking of the entrance test, stating that it should be conducted again within four weeks.

During the hearing, SHC judge reprimanded the members of the committee formed to prove the leak of the paper. “Whether the committee has done any work or had just been sleeping at home,” he remarked.