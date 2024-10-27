PM Shehbaz, Bilawal agree to introduce 27th amendment

LAHORE – The inside story of the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has come to light.

Bilawal met PM Shehbaz in Lahore to discuss the country’s political situation.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif stated that the credit for the 26th constitutional amendment goes to all allied parties, and said, “We have never stepped back from serving the people, and we won’t step back now.”

He added that positive economic indicators are leading to a noticeable decrease in inflation.

Bilawal remarked that they would work together to strengthen democracy and Parliament, noting that the 26th amendment would be effective in blocking anti-democratic forces.

According to media reports, both the leaders agreed to introduce the 27th amendment. They also discussed the 26th amendment in detail.

The 27th amendment will address concerns regarding provincial rights and that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM, and other political parties will be taken into confidence on this amendment.