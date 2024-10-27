Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Here’s why Fakhar Zaman excluded from PCB’s new central contract list

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has explained the reason for not awarding a central contract to left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman.

During a press conference in Lahore, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that Mohammad Rizwan will serve as captain for the ODI and T20 formats, while Salman Ali Agha will be the vice-captain.

In response to a question regarding Fakhar Zaman, Mohsin Naqvi stated that there is an ongoing issue related to Fakhar’s tweet, but the main concern is his fitness, as he has not passed his fitness test. He has also been issued a show-cause notice, which adds to the problem.

“It’s unacceptable for players to start tweeting just because they weren’t selected by the selection committee,” he said.

He added, “I will take the credit for losses. If we win together, the credit goes to the team. I believe we should fight until the end, even if we lose.”

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman were not included in this year’s PCB central contracts.

Fakhar Zaman had raised questions about the PCB’s decision to rest Babar Azam during the series against England. Subsequent reports indicated that he was not included in the squad for the Australia tour due to an injury.

PCB issues show-cause notice to Fakhar Zaman over Babar Azam tweet

