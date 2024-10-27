Pakistan launches nationwide anti-polio campaign

KARACHI – The nationwide polio campaign will begin on October 28, during which polio vaccines will be administered to over 1.6 million children in 30 districts of Sindh.

According to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Sindh, the seven-day campaign will also provide Vitamin A capsules to 9.5 million children aged six months to five years.

The EOC Sindh stated that the campaign has already started three days earlier in Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar compared to other districts.

For this campaign, 81,000 polio workers have been mobilized to go door-to-door to vaccinate children.

Additionally, 19,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of these workers.

The EOC Sindh coordinator has appealed to parents to cooperate with polio workers to protect their children from lifelong disabilities. Parents of children who miss the campaign can contact the EOC helpline at 1166.

So far this year, 12 poliovirus cases have been reported in Sindh, including 4 from Karachi. This year, two cases each have been reported from Hyderabad, Keamari, and Jacobabad, while one case each has been reported from Shikarpur, Sajawal, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Karachi East, and Malir.