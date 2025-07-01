Has federal govt regularized contract employees?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has declared the viral claims regarding the regularization of contract employees as fake and has advised the public to beware of misleading information.

The Establishment Division has issued an official statement, stating that the office memorandum going viral on social media regarding the regularization of contract employees is fabricated and baseless.

The fake memorandum falsely claims the regularization of contract employees.

The statement further added that the circulating document has no relation to reality. The public is advised to remain cautious of misleading information.

The Establishment Division in Pakistan handles the recruitment and management of government employees, including those on contract.

They are responsible for ensuring a high-quality workforce and upholding standards for recruitment and placement. Contract employees, unlike civil servants, are not governed by the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974, and their service is typically non-pensionable.

The Establishment Division also deals with extensions of contract appointments, particularly for positions in BS-15 and below, and handles the scrutiny and selection process for various positions.