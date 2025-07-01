Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and India on Tuesday exchanged, through diplomatic channels, the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody.

The exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Agreement on Consular Access, 2008. The Agreement requires both sides to share the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year.

The Government of Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners (53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen) to a representative of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad.

Simultaneously, the Government of India shared a list of 463 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners (382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen) to a diplomat from the High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi.

The Government of Pakistan has called for immediate release and repatriation of all those Pakistani prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and whose national status stands confirmed. A request for special consular access has also been made for all believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including the physically- and mentally-challenged prisoners for expeditious confirmation of their national status.

The Government of India has been urged to provide consular access to all those prisoners to whom consular access is still awaited. The Indian side has also been urged to ensure safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian custody.

The Government of Pakistan remains committed to addressing humanitarian matters as a priority. It will continue its endeavors to ensure early return of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails, the Foreign Office said.