People have right to criticise artists for wearing revealing dress: Maira

Pakistan’s famous actress and model Maira Khan recently shared her thoughts on Pakistani society and criticism on social media during a podcast appearance.

She stated that Pakistan is an Islamic country, and people have the right to criticise artists for wearing revealing or tight clothing.

In response to a question, Maira clarified that when an artist posts their photos or videos on social media, they should be prepared for public reactions.

She remarked, “Once you have made yourself public property, people have the right to criticize, and it is your responsibility to endure that.”

Maira further mentioned that some individuals make negative comments out of jealousy or envy, and she has now adopted the approach of blocking such people to distance herself from negativity.