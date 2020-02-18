Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa finish shooting for Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

Sheherbano Syed
10:58 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa finish shooting for Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad
Share

And it’s a wrap!

Sharing a picture from the sets of the film, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa confirm that they have already finished shooting for their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Produced by the power-duo  Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi, the film is all set to hit the cinemas this Eid-ul-Azha.

Fans just can’t contain their excitement of seeing Mahira and Fahad show their magic on-screen:

Are you excited as well? Let us know the in the comments section below and stay tuned for more!

