Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa finish shooting for Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

And it’s a wrap!

Sharing a picture from the sets of the film, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa confirm that they have already finished shooting for their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Produced by the power-duo Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi, the film is all set to hit the cinemas this Eid-ul-Azha.

Fans just can’t contain their excitement of seeing Mahira and Fahad show their magic on-screen:

Ohooo yeh kya aag laganay ja rahay ho aap log! 🔥 🔥 🔥 — Hassan Choudary (@hassanchoudary) February 15, 2020

Howww beautiful ❤️😭🔥 — Areeba (@Areebafahadian) February 15, 2020

Wow Best jori👌 — Anum_Khan (@Anummahesar) February 15, 2020

