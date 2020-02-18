Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa finish shooting for Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad
And it’s a wrap!
Sharing a picture from the sets of the film, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa confirm that they have already finished shooting for their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.
Wrappin’ it up with some love 🧿🙌🏼🎉 #QuaideazamZindabaad @fahadmustafa26 pic.twitter.com/oKzBEZ3YlU— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 15, 2020
Produced by the power-duo Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi, the film is all set to hit the cinemas this Eid-ul-Azha.
Fans just can’t contain their excitement of seeing Mahira and Fahad show their magic on-screen:
Ohooo yeh kya aag laganay ja rahay ho aap log! 🔥 🔥 🔥— Hassan Choudary (@hassanchoudary) February 15, 2020
Howww beautiful ❤️😭🔥— Areeba (@Areebafahadian) February 15, 2020
Uffffffff!!!! Can't Wait 🔥🔥— ✨§✨ (@sidk24) February 15, 2020
Wow Best jori👌— Anum_Khan (@Anummahesar) February 15, 2020
Are you excited as well? Let us know the in the comments section below and stay tuned for more!
