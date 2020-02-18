LHC to hear Maryam's ECL plea today
LAHORE - The Lahore High Court will resume hearing on pleas filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz seeking removal of her name from no-fly list and return of her passport.
A two member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the cases.
The petitioner wants permission to travel abroad in order to look after her ailing father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is going to under heart surgery next week in London.
Latest medical reports of Sharif have also made part of the case.
Earlier, LHC had declared Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL) as inadmissible and directed her to approach the interior ministry.
