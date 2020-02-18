LHC to hear Maryam's ECL plea today
Web Desk
12:03 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
LHC to hear Maryam's ECL plea today
Share

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court will resume hearing on pleas filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz seeking removal of her name from no-fly list and return of her passport. 

A two member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the cases.

The petitioner wants permission to travel abroad in order to look after her ailing father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is going to under heart surgery next week in London. 

Latest medical reports of Sharif have also made part of the case.

Earlier, LHC had declared Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL) as inadmissible and directed her to approach the interior ministry.

More From This Category
Punjab CM terms Orange Line Train a “total ...
09:51 AM | 19 Feb, 2020
UN Secretary General leaves for home after ...
09:28 AM | 19 Feb, 2020
PM Imran takes notice of illegal concrete ...
08:43 AM | 19 Feb, 2020
Pakistan reiterates demand for justice for ...
09:29 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
At Kartarpur, UNSG lauds Pakistan’s efforts for ...
08:20 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
UNSG Guterres visits Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort
07:24 PM | 18 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
UN chief meets Mahira Khan, thanks her for ‘extraordinary support’
02:59 PM | 18 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr