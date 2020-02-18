Fire erupts at flat of PML-N's Maryam in parliament lodges
12:28 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
Fire erupts at flat of PML-N's Maryam in parliament lodges
ISLAMABAD - A fire reportedly erupted at a flat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Maryam Aurengzaib in parliament lodges, local media reported on Tuesday. 

A team of firefighters immediately responded after the third floor of the building of the lodges caught fire.

The fire tenders are currently busy in dousing the fire. The reason of the incident is yet to be known.

More to follow...

