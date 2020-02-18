PM Imran directs to check electricity, gas tariff to provide relief to masses
Share
ISLAMABAD – In a bid to provide maximum relief to masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to check electricity and gas tariff, so as the prices could be stabilized at sustainable basis.
Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, the premier said the foremost priority of the present government is masses especially the low income and poverty stricken people as well as the promotion of industries so as to push the wheels of economy.
The meeting was informed that the effective measures taken by the present government to check power pilferage resulted in the extra income of 122 billion rupees in electricity sector.
The Prime Minister was told that the current hike in electricity and gas tariff was due to the previous governments’ agreements made in the energy sectors.
- Punjab CM terms Orange Line Train a “total loss”09:51 AM | 19 Feb, 2020
- UN Secretary General leaves for home after concluding four-day ...09:28 AM | 19 Feb, 2020
- PM Imran takes notice of illegal concrete construction in green areas08:43 AM | 19 Feb, 2020
- Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll10:33 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan reiterates demand for justice for victims of Samjhauta ...09:29 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
- Justin Bieber admits to being 'reckless' with Selena when they dated11:17 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
- Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa finish shooting for Quaid-e-Azam ...10:58 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
- FIR lodged against Solis Festival, company blacklisted: DC Islamabad10:56 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019