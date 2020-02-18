UN chief lauds Pakistan's peacekeeping contributions
LAHORE - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has hailed Pakistan's peacekeeping contributions under the banner of the United Nations (UN) around the world.
In a tweet, the Secretary General said that Pakistan is amongst the top contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions.
Pakistan is among the top contributors to @UNPeacekeeping.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 17, 2020
It was inspiring to meet some of the brave women and men who are #ServingForPeace around the world. Thank you for your service and sacrifice!https://t.co/ybi2GACkDe pic.twitter.com/r0VQNV1hkD
The UN chief also thanked the brave women and men for their service and sacrifice who are serving for peace around the world.
