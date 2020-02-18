UN chief lauds Pakistan's peacekeeping contributions
01:17 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
UN chief lauds Pakistan's peacekeeping contributions
LAHORE - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has hailed Pakistan's peacekeeping contributions under the banner of the United Nations (UN) around the world.

In a tweet, the Secretary General said that Pakistan is amongst the top contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions.

The UN chief also thanked the brave women and men for their service and sacrifice who are serving for peace around the world.

