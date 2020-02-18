UN chief meets Mahira Khan, thanks her for ‘extraordinary support’

Pakistan’s first-ever UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Mahira Khan met UN Chief during his visit to Pakistan.

Guterres is in Pakistan on a four-day visit to mark the 40 years of Afghan refugees in the country. He had a meeting with Khan and UN Refugee Agency officials on Monday evening.

Later, Guterres took to Twitter saying “As we mark 40 years of Pakistan’s solidarity with Afghan refugees, it was a pleasure to meet @Refugees, Goodwill Ambassador @TheMahiraKhan”.

I thank her and all Pakistanis for their extraordinary support. pic.twitter.com/wsdsSestCk — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 17, 2020

“I thank her and all Pakistanis for their extraordinary support,” he added.

The Superstar actor was appointed as the UNHCR Goodwill ambassador in November last year. She visited Afghan refugees in Peshawar last year as part of a high-profile UN delegation and has been very active with her duties as Goodwill Ambassador.

In December last year, Mahira was a part of UNHCR video along with many Hollywood celebrities to spread awareness on the plight of refugees.

“Pakistan has hosted the refugees for nearly forty years thereby setting an example for the world,” she said.

