Maira Khan's bold pictures from London trip go viral

Actor and model Maira Khan is known for her bold persona and sassy personality as she never shies away from sharing sizzling pictures online despite criticism.

The actor boasts diverse career as she cemented her position in industry with impeccable performances in several dramas and in famous reality show Tamasha.

Besides being a fantastic actor, Maira is a globetrotter, and she recently visited London where she explored the vibrant streets of the British capital, exuding joy in her effortlessly chic style.