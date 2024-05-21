Maira Khan's bold pictures from London trip go viral

Actor and model Maira Khan is known for her bold persona and sassy personality as she never shies away from sharing sizzling pictures online despite criticism.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739
|747.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.53
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
