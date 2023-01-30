Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana Falak leaves fans stunned with new viral video

Alyana Falak, daughter of Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, is a staple on the list of most beloved celebrity kids in the Lollywood. The one-year-old baby girl frequently features on her parents' Instagram. With a celebrity mom who boasts a large following, Alyana captures the internet's attention with her adorable charm.

Many celebrities around the world are known for their glamorous airport looks, but Alyana's outfit took the cake.

The Deewar-e-Shab actress shared a video showcasing her baby Alyana's endearing airport look. The toddler was seen at the Karachi airport wearing a beige checkered frock, white leggings, and a white sweater. She was styled with an ivory overcoat and a cute black bag.

Her fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and many famous celebrities exclaimed their awe and filled the comments with heart emojis.

The Sabat actress married Pakistani singer and songwriter, Falak Shabir, in July 2020. On 8 October 2021, the duo announced the birth of their daughter.