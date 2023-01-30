Shehnaaz Gill all set to play lead role in Nikkhil Advani's next film

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame from Bigg Boss 13, is thriving professionally. She has achieved success and motivated many.
The 30-year-old is the topic of discussion after landing a role in Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The trailer was released on January 25th, and fans were shocked by her performance. She has achieved further success with the addition of another major film project.
The Honsla Rakh star has now been roped in to play a part in Nikkhil Advani’s next. She has been cast in a project led by women, also starring Vaani Kapoor.
Reports indicate the film is female-led with substantial roles for each actress. Shooting, postponed last year due to weather, is set to commence in March in Bhopal. Shehnaaz is preparing for her character by honing her acting skills through training.
The film will be helmed by Mitakshara Kumar, who is currently busy with Heeramandi, a series created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She has also assisted him on movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
On the work front, Gill appeared in several Indian TV projects, she rose to fame after her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss where she finished third.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of gold soared to an all-time high of Rs210,500 on Monday as experts believe the rally has further to go in the coming days.
The price of gold surpassed the Rs200,000 mark per told for the first time in history amid local currency depreciation as the economic crisis worsened.
According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24 carats of gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 to reach Rs210,500 while the price of 10 grams settled at Rs180,470 after a surge of Rs1,285.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its losing streak against the US dollar, it plummeted to Rs262.60 against the dollar in the interbank market today on Monday, sliding around Rs7 on the first day of the week.
