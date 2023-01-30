Search

Pakistani student gets highest score in ACCA exam, named for global award

Noor Fatima 10:29 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
After Zara Naeem Dar, another Pakistani student has made the country proud.

Securing the highest score worldwide in the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Financial Reporting exam, Huzaifa Jamil made his way to global distinction and has been named for a global award.

Jamil competed against 107,142 students from all over the world and secured the top position. 

ACCA’s campaign manager for Asia Pacific Rashid Khan said, "Huzaifa’s drive and ambition serve as a source of inspiration for the talented youth in our country. His success serves as a reminder that Pakistanis have the potential to excel on a global stage if they are given the right opportunities and platforms." 

Jamil credited his achievement to hard work and determination. The young student expressed his gratitude to his parents and college teachers for their support. Having memorized the Holy Quran, Jamil said that he feels privileged and is eager to start his auditing career. 

The ACCA qualification is recognized around the globe for its rigorous tests requiring excellence in abilities, and competencies needed for a modern accountant.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

