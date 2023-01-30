Search

Vasay Chaudhry's tenure as vice chairman ends with dissolution of Punjab Censor Board

Noor Fatima 11:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
Source: Vasay Chaudhry (Instagram)

Lollywood actor Vasay Chaudhry’s tenure as vice chairman came to an end with dissolution of the Punjab Censor Board a few days ago.

Although Chaudhry has been the vice chairman of the Punjab Censor Board for a brief time, he worked with dedication.

Taking to Twitter, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 writer shared lesser-known details and advised the next Board to strongly implement the relevant rules while reviewing and grading films. 

The Pyarey Afzal actor was appointed vice chairman of the board in November 2022 and the board was constituted for two years. According to an official of the Punjab Information and Culture Department, appointment of new members is a routine matter and an official process to run the affairs.

“There is no other particular reason to change or replace any member,” the official clarified.

Taking to Twitter, the 41-year-old star wrote, “After the recent denotification of the Punjab film censor board, my tenure as the vice chairman ends with viewing eight films, consuming four cups of coffee, one popcorn, one pack of chips, three water bottles, and passing seven films with cuts and banning one – it was an E grade Hollywood film.” 

Chaudhry added, "Used personal vehicle all along & Dint take a single penny for the films. I would like to thank fellow board members & everyone who helped me with this opportunity to serve in whatever way I could. I hope that my recommendations regarding re-evaluation of the film grading system."

 The Nazdeekiyan actor suggested, "Strong implementation of piracy laws in cinemas and increasing the inspection force of censor board will be reviewed by the incoming board. Best of luck to the new board."  

On the work front, Chaudhry was last seen in Mann Mayal, Love u Jatta, Absolutely Knot and London Nahi Jaunga.

