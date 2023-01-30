Search

Gold continues to shine, hits all-time high of Rs210,500 in Pakistan

Web Desk 11:26 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
Source: File photo

KARACHI – The price of gold soared to an all-time high of Rs210,500 on Monday as experts believe the rally has further to go in the coming days.

The price of gold surpassed the Rs200,000 mark per told for the first time in history amid local currency depreciation as the economic crisis worsened.

According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24 carats of gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 to reach Rs210,500 while the price of 10 grams settled at Rs180,470 after a surge of Rs1,285.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its losing streak against the US dollar, it plummeted to Rs262.60 against the dollar in the interbank market today on Monday, sliding around Rs7 on the first day of the week.

Rupee continues losing streak against US dollar

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 270 272.5
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.53 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.75
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.52

