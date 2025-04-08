COAS Asim Munir invites global investors to tap Pakistan’s vast mineral potential

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir stated that Pakistan is poised to take a leading role in the international mineral economy.

Speaking at the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 held in Islamabad, he invited global institutions to bring their expertise to Pakistan, explore investment avenues, and collaborate in unlocking the country’s mineral potential.

General Munir underlined the critical role of technical professionals—such as engineers, geologists, and mining specialists—in advancing the sector. He mentioned that Pakistani students are being sent abroad to build capacity, with 27 students from Balochistan currently receiving mineral exploration training in Zambia and Argentina.

He noted that developing skilled human resources remains a core objective in strengthening the industry.

Emphasizing the link between economic and national security, the army chief said that the Pakistan Army would ensure robust security measures to protect investor interests and maintain trust.

He reaffirmed the commitment to fostering both upstream and downstream development in the mineral sector, adding that investment in local refining and value-added processes is essential to reduce costs and expand market reach.

With rich mineral reserves, capable hands, and a transparent policy framework, General Munir stressed that Pakistan cannot afford to remain stagnant.

He assured international stakeholders of Pakistan’s reliability as a strong and trustworthy partner, and acknowledged the contributions of Baloch tribal leaders in supporting mining initiatives and regional growth.

He concluded by expressing confidence that collaborative efforts would pave the way for prosperity, sustainable progress, and balanced regional development.