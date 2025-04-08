Gold, copper reserves discovered in Chagai

ISLAMABAD – The National Resources Limited (NRL) has announced the discovery of gold and copper reserves in Chagai, Balochistan.

The announcement was made by NRL Chairman and CEO of Lucky Cement, Mr. Muhammad Ali Tabba, during his address at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 in Islamabad, in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

NRL is a 100% privately-owned Pakistani company and a subsidiary of Fatima Fertilizer, Liberty Mills Limited, and Lucky Cement. The company was granted an exploration license in October 2023.

According to Mr. Tabba, in the 500 km² licensed area, 16 potential mineral sites have been identified over the past 18 months. Advanced drilling has already begun at the Tang Core location.

So far, NRL has completed 13 diamond drill holes (3,517 meters), all of which indicate the presence of mineral reserves. Analytical results from the first 6 drill holes (1,500 meters) confirm strong mineralized zones near the surface.

Initial findings show copper ranging from 0.23% to 0.48%, gold from 0.09 grams/ton to 0.14 grams/ton, and silver from 1.30 grams/ton to 6.21 grams/ton—equivalent to combined copper grades of 0.28% to 0.56%.

Advanced drilling at Tang Core is scheduled for May 2025, with a NI 43-101 technical report—overseen by international consultants—expected by year-end. This will be followed by 3 to 4 years of detailed exploration and feasibility studies, while exploration continues at other sites.

Additionally, NRL has acquired a lead-zinc exploration license adjacent to a known mine, where a bankable feasibility study has been completed. The company is also conducting a comprehensive metal value chain study to assess downstream processing opportunities.

NRL considers local communities key stakeholders and actively supports social development through clean water, education, healthcare, and employment or business opportunities. The company reports that over 90% of its workforce is locally employed.

NRL, in collaboration with the Government of Balochistan and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), is working to secure two additional copper-gold exploration licenses in Chagai, supported by a $100 million exploration fund. NRL has also signed an MoU with Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) to work on new leases, with plans to include local and international investors as needed in the future.

The company expressed its gratitude to the Government of Balochistan and SIFC and reaffirmed its commitment to mineral development in the province. NRL believes continued support will encourage more domestic companies to enter the mining sector, contributing to the development and prosperity of both Balochistan and Pakistan.