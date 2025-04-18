Wheat flour prices see whooping cut; here are new rates

KARACHI – The price of wheat flour in Karachi has recorded a significant declined as per kilogram rate decreased by Rs10 to Rs17.

A notification regarding the flour price reduction has been issued, stating that the wholesale price of “2.5 number” flour has decreased by Rs17, bringing the new price to Rs66/kg.

The retail price of “2.5 number” flour has also decreased by Rs17, and the new fixed rate is Rs70 per kilogram.

In wholesale, the price of fine flour has been reduced by Rs10, after which the new price is set at Rs78 per kilogram.

According to the notification, the retail price of fine flour has been reduced by Rs10, bringing it down to Rs82 per kilogram.

In addition, the retail price of “chakki flour” has been reduced by Rs10, and it will now be available at Rs90 per kilogram until further orders.

Meanwhile, a significant drop was witnessed in wheat and flour prices in Punjab after the arrival of wheat from Sindh.

Reports said the price of 40 kilogramme of wheat dipped by Rs400 from Rs2,865 to Rs2,460 in the Punjab market.

The development directly impacted the flour prices in market where price of 20-kg bag was decreased by Rs100, with new price hovering between Rs1,450 to Rs1,500.

The prices are expected to see further decline as the wheat grown in Punjab is set to enter the market in coming days.

The price of wheat in the province’s grain markets is expected to be between Rs2,200 and Rs2,300 per 40kg.