Two college girls killed by train during TikTok shoot in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD – Two girls lost their lives after being hit by a train while filming a TikTok video on the railway track in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the incident took place near Auto Bazar Road in Hyderabad. Eyewitnesses stated that the two girls were recording a video on the railway track when they were struck by the train and died on the spot.

According to the police, both girls were students at a private college. Their bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

The police have stated that further investigation into the incident is underway.

Last month, a teenage boy was killed in a mysterious shooting incident inside a house in the Ayub Goth area of SITE Super Highway Industrial Zone. Chhipa volunteers shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 12-year-old Muhammad Nawaz. Preliminary reports suggested the incident occurred when a licensed pistol belonging to his father accidentally discharged. Further investigation is underway.

Speaking to the media at the hospital, Nawaz’s uncle said the boy was alone at home while his parents were out shopping for Eid.

Nawaz was reportedly making a video with the pistol when it accidentally fired, hitting him in the head. He confirmed the weapon was licensed.

The family received a call from Nawaz’s grandmother about the incident, and upon arrival, they found his body. A close relative mentioned Nawaz was his parents’ only son and speculated he might have been filming a TikTok video at the time.

It is also reported that Nawaz’s father has been unemployed for some time.