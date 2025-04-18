‘Extreme weather alert’: NDMA forecast hailstorm, rain in next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said heavy rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms are expected in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Bannu, Charsadda, Karak, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Nowshera, Orakzai, Peshawar, Swabi, Waziristan, and surrounding areas are expected to receive rainfall, isolated hailstorm from evening of 18th to 19th of April, 2025.

Heavy rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms are expected, posing risks to infrastructure, transportation, and agricultural activities.

It warned that rain/snowfall may trigger landslides or avalanches in mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Key highways in these areas may experience road blockages due to landslides or snow accumulation, it said, adding that heavy rain may generate flash floods.

NDMA has advised citizens to check road conditions particularly in mountainous areas like Hazara Division, and Malakand Division before travelling.

“Tourists are advised to regularly monitor weather forecasts for updates on rain/thunderstorm.”

It has asked people to avoid unnecessary trips during periods of intense weather or heavy rainfall. “Stay vigilant in landslide and avalanche-prone regions and adhere to safety advisories from local authorities.”

NDMA urges the public to take necessary precautions to minimize the risks associated with severe weather conditions. Authorities remain on high alert to respond to emergencies.