38 people killed in US airstrike on Yemen’s Ras Isa fuel port

At least 38 people were killed and more than 100 injured in Yemen after US attacked fuel port on Thursday. Houthi-run media reported.

Reports said the the Ras Isa oil terminal in the US airstrikes, adding that 102 people suffered injuries in the attack. All injured have been shifted to hospitals for treatment.

The spokesperson for the Houthi-run Ministry of Health said in a social media post that 38 workers at the Ras Issa port were killed and 102 injured in the American aggression.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said: “The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen”.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched dozens of drone and missile attacks on vessels, saying they were targeting ships linked to Israel in protest over attacks in Gaza.

The Houthis halted attacks on vessels during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza. Although they vowed to resume attacks on vessels after Israel re-launched its assault on Gaza last month.

In March, the US attacks killed more than 50 people, Houthi officials claimed.