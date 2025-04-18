Karachi’s Jam Sadiq bridge to remain closed on THESE days

KARACHI – Authorities have announced that the Jam Sadiq Bridge, a key route connecting industrial area to Qayyumabad, will remain closed for two days due to ongoing development work.

The Jam Sadiq Bridge will be closed from midnight on April 19 to 3 pm on April 20. Traffic will be diverted to alternative routes during this time.

According to the traffic police, traffic heading from Akhtar Colony to Korangi Industrial Area will be diverted to Brooks Chowrangi via S.M. Munir Road.

In addition, traffic from Korangi Industrial Area heading towards Mehmoodabad will be diverted to Faiz Muhammad Khan Road via Brooks Chowrangi.

The Jam Sadiq Bridge was also closed for traffic in March for development work. It was closed from 7 am to 2 pm from March 14 to 17.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government is yet to implement a major road project that will connect the Karachi Port terminal to the Jam Sadiq Bridge.

The project was decided in a session of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Board, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.