Imran cries foul, urges courts to 'open now and act' against vote rigging by PML-N in Punjab by-elections
07:35 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan has urged the courts to "open now and act" against "violation of the Supreme Court’s orders by the Sharif-led government" during Punjab by-elections.

The defiant politician made these remarks as counting of votes was under way in the most populous province of Punjab. The Punjab by-elections are said to be a litmus test for PM Shehbaz’s government after the PTI chief was ousted from prime minister's office after an intesne political battle.  

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned-politician said, “Today Punjab government has brazenly violated SC orders [and] election rules by openly using all government and state machinery to rig Punjab elections through illegal ballot stamping and harassing voters while arresting PTI leaders."

He also accused the top electoral body of negligence in everything, urging the courts "to open now and act".

Earlier in the day, Khan strongly condemned the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, saying that Gill’s arrest was an attempt to rig elections and spread fear in people.

The initial trend showed the PTI leading on most seats against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

