Solar panel, battery prices drop in Pakistan

KARACHI – A significant drop has been recorded in the price of batteries, UPS systems and solar panels in Pakistan amid summer season.

Reports said the price of lithium batteries has decreased by up to Rs20,000, while tubular batteries have seen a reduction of up to Rs15,000, a development that would make solar panels and batteries more accessible to consumers.

The price of solar panels in April has dropped to Rs28 per watt, which is lower compared to last month.

Experts have attributed the recent downward trend in prices to an increase in imports and favorable government policies.

Plans are underway to set up local plants for the manufacturing of solar inverters and other related equipment, which will boost local industry and may further reduce the prices of solar panels.

Earlier, the federal government announced that fuel prices will stay the same for the next two weeks, with the saved funds to be invested in infrastructure development.

During a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the government has chosen not to transfer the relief from declining global fuel prices to the public. Instead, the savings will be used to address national challenges and support critical projects.

He said a key focus would be upgrading Balochistan’s N-25 highway—connecting Chaman, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Karachi—into a dual carriageway, developed to motorway standards.

Following this decision, petrol will remain priced at Rs254.63 per litre, and high-speed diesel at Rs258.64 per litre.