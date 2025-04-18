Summary regarding summer vacation 2025 sent to Punjab CM for approval

LAHORE – The Punjab School Education Department has sent a summary for summer vacation to the government for approval.

A summary proposing holidays in educational institutions starting from June 1st has been sent to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Secretary Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo stated that summer holidays may begin earlier this year due to heatwave alerts.

He added that the summary regarding summer vacations has been sent to the chief minister.

The final approval to grant holidays early or not will be given by CM Maryam Nawaz, the secretary education reported.

Earlier, the department issued advisory for schools in order ensure safety of students from increase intensity of heat.

The administration of public and private schools has been asked to provide safe and comfortable environment to students besides ensuring the availability of clean and cold drinking water in classrooms.

It has also advised the students to drink between eight to ten glasses of water in a day to stay hydrated, besides asking the schools to ensure that students stay hydrated throughout the day.

The department has instructed the schools administration to use electronic devices, such as air coolers and fans, besides holding classes in well-ventilated rooms.

It has also asked to minimize the outdoor activities of children in order safe students from heatwave.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that most parts of the country are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions from April 13.

The Met Office has advised citizens to take precautionary measures to stay safe from the heat.