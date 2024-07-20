Tragic case of Sania Zehra: Police arrest husband Ali Raza

Police have arrested Ali Raza, the husband of Sania Zehra, a 20-year-old pregnant mother of two whose body was discovered hanging in her home near Kumharanwala Chowk, New Multan, on July 9.
Following the arrest, Ali Raza was taken to an undisclosed location for further questioning. The investigation led to the arrest after mounting evidence pointed towards his involvement in the alleged murder.
The tragic incident gained significant attention on July 13 when Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of Sania's alleged brutal murder. Sania's body was found hanging from a fan at her in-laws' house, prompting the chief minister to demand a detailed report from the Multan city police officer. Her body was exhumed on court orders, and medical samples were sent to a forensic laboratory for further analysis.
Dr. Munazzah, in charge of anti-violence for women, stated that the Punjab government exhumed Sania Zehra's body to collect samples for forensic analysis following a complaint from Sania's father, Asad Abbas. A case was registered against her husband and his family, with Ali Raza initially evading arrest.
"My daughter was killed at night and hanged in the morning to make it look like a suicide," Abbas claimed. "A police scene was then created around the case. I appeal to the Punjab government and the district administration that the post-mortem has been completed. My daughter was tortured and hanged; I want justice."
The exhumation was conducted in the presence of a magistrate, and the medical samples were sent to Lahore for forensic analysis. The New Multan police station has assured that the suspects will be prosecuted promptly.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.85
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.