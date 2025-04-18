Security forces kill four terrorists in Swat operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces and law enforcement agencies killed four terrorists in a joint intelligence based operation in Swat district, said military’s media wing on Friday.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged their location and killed the terrorists, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

ISPR said sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces in coordination with law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

A day earlier, security forces killed four militants during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while one soldier was martyred in the exchange of fire, said ISPR.

The security forces conducted an operation in the Madi area of Dera Ismail Khan based on confirmed intelligence about the presence of militants.

ISPR added that during the intense exchange of fire, a brave son of the soil, Sepoy Basit Siddique, fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom.