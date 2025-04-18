Kashif Zameer held for ‘disrespecting’ Punjab Police on Social Media

LAHORE – Famous TikToker Kashif Zameer has been arrested by Punjab police on Friday for allegedly disrespecting police uniform in viral video.

The arrest comes amid outrage on social media as Kashif Zameer posted on TikTok showing him handing a tray of money to a man in police uniform at a wedding. The man was later identified as driver constable Khurram Shahzad.

As per FIR filed by the Punjab police at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station, the case escalated after Zameer posted a follow-up video claiming that Shahzad’s police uniform had been altered using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and replaced with plain black clothes. However, an earlier inquiry confirmed that the original footage, which showed Shahzad in uniform at the wedding, was legitimate.

Kashif and Shahzad are facing charges for denting image of the police force and spreading a false narrative by manipulating the video. The case has been registered under several sections of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, as well as provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah referred to the case as “high profile” and called for the investigation officer to present case records.

Earlier, the accused took to social media to defend himself, claiming that the man in the video was his personal guard, not a police officer. He alleged that his “enemies” had used AI to alter the video in retaliation for his support of YouTuber Rajab Butt.

He also expressed his respect for the Punjab Police and vowed to challenge the charges in the high court. The arrest has sparked widespread attention, with many following the developments of this high-profile case.