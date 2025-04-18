Punjab CM’s Monthly Ration Card Program for workers set to launch; full details here

LAHORE – The provincial government in Punjab approved massive monthly ration card program aimed at benefiting industrial laborers across the province.

Rs40 billion initiative is expected to provide much-needed financial relief to 1.25 million industrial workers, with the program set to be officially launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on May 1, 2025.

Punjab government will allocate Rs20 billion for the program, while the Labour Department and the Social Security Department will each contribute Rs. 10 billion. Bank of Punjab has been entrusted with the responsibility of issuing the ration cards to the eligible workers.

The exact monthly benefit to be provided through the ration cards will be determined by the Punjab Cabinet. Legislation will also be introduced to formalize the scheme and ensure its long-term success.

The ration cards will be issued in the name of the head of the household, extending the program’s reach to over 8.4 million people. Workers already benefiting from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) or other government grant schemes will also be eligible for this new assistance, ensuring a broader range of support to those most in need.

The initiative is expected to bring significant relief to the industrial workers and their families, boosting their financial stability and ensuring better access to essential goods. With the program, the Punjab government hopes to provide a strong safety net for its working-class citizens, helping them navigate the challenges of rising living costs.