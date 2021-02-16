First Lady Bushra Bibi's friend submits nomination papers for Pakistan's Senate elections
LAHORE – A close friend of Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections.
Farhat Shehzadi, also known as Farah Khan, is the wife of former district council chairman Ahsan Iqbal Jamil and daughter-in-law of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Iqbal.
She has submitted her nomination papers from Punjab for women's seat.
خاتون اوّل کی دوست فرحت شہزادی بھی سینٹ کے میدان میں اگئیں— Mahwish Sohail (@MahwishSC) February 16, 2021
سینٹ کے لئے پنجاب سے کاغذ جمع کرا دیئے
فرح خان کے نام سے شہرت رکھنے والی فرحت شہزادی خاتون اوّل کی دوست ہیں#SenateElections2021 pic.twitter.com/QAbvSmFv0i
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the holding of elections for the upper house of the parliament on March 3.
Monday was the last day for candidates to submit their nomination papers.
Senate Elections 2021 – ECP extends date for ... 11:59 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for submission of nomination papers ...
