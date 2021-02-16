First Lady Bushra Bibi's friend submits nomination papers for Pakistan's Senate elections
Web Desk
03:01 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
wife of former district council chairman Ahsan Iqbal Jamil
Share

LAHORE – A close friend of Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections.

Farhat Shehzadi, also known as Farah Khan, is the wife of former district council chairman Ahsan Iqbal Jamil and daughter-in-law of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Iqbal.

She has submitted her nomination papers from Punjab for women's seat.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the holding of elections for the upper house of the parliament on March 3.

Monday was the last day for candidates to submit their nomination papers.

Senate Elections 2021 – ECP extends date for ... 11:59 AM | 13 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for submission of nomination papers ...

More From This Category
Haleem Adil Sheikh detained for violating ECP ...
03:08 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Khawaja Asif moved to hospital from jail for ...
02:19 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Teachers' welfare is our priority, says Dr. ...
02:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistani FM Qureshi embarks on two-day visit to ...
01:20 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistan student breaks world record for ...
12:46 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
US security company exposes Indian hackers for ...
01:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Danish Taimoor celebrates birthday with family
03:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr