First Lady Bushra Bibi's friend submits nomination papers for Pakistan's Senate elections

LAHORE – A close friend of Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections.

Farhat Shehzadi, also known as Farah Khan, is the wife of former district council chairman Ahsan Iqbal Jamil and daughter-in-law of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Iqbal.

She has submitted her nomination papers from Punjab for women's seat.

خاتون اوّل کی دوست فرحت شہزادی بھی سینٹ کے میدان میں اگئیں

سینٹ کے لئے پنجاب سے کاغذ جمع کرا دیئے

فرح خان کے نام سے شہرت رکھنے والی فرحت شہزادی خاتون اوّل کی دوست ہیں#SenateElections2021 pic.twitter.com/QAbvSmFv0i — Mahwish Sohail (@MahwishSC) February 16, 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the holding of elections for the upper house of the parliament on March 3.

Monday was the last day for candidates to submit their nomination papers.