Senate Elections 2021 – ECP extends date for submission of nomination papers
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for submission of nomination papers for the Senate elections till Monday.
According to a press release issued by the Election Commission, the date has been extended to facilitate the candidates.
As per the new schedule, the list of contesting candidates will be published on Tuesday next.
The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on the 17th and 18th of this month.
The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on 20th of this month. The last date for disposing of these appeals is 23rd of this month.
The revised list of candidates will be published on 24st of this month.
Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on 25th of this month.
Polling on 48 seats will be held on the 3rd of next month at the parliament house Islamabad and the four provincial assemblies.
- Senate Elections 2021 – ECP extends date for submission of ...11:59 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
- PAKvSA, 2nd T20 today - Live Stream & Live Score11:33 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-13- ...10:46 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
- PITB & Ejad Labs sign MoU to co-host Pakistan Innovation Roadshow09:58 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 February 202109:30 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
- 'Raaz' – Hareem Shah drops teasers of her upcoming web-series07:24 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Meera fumbles again while introducing herself in English (VIDEO)08:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Firdous Ashiq, Hira Mani come forward about their take on PSL6 anthem05:43 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021