President, PM grieved over Pakistani soldiers embracing martyrdom in Waziristan terror attack
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed grief over the martyrdom of the four brave Pakistani soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty in South Waziristan.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his condolences and prayers to the families of four brave soldiers martyred in Makeen, South Waziristan fighting a terrorist attack.
My condolences and prayers go to the families of our four brave soldiers martyred in Makeen, South Waziristan fighting a terrorist attack.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 13, 2021
President Arif Alvi also strongly denounced the attack on security forces’ checkpost at Makeen area of South Waziristan. In a statement, he expressed his grief and sorrow over the martydrom of four Army personnel in the attack. The President also commiserated with the bereaved families.
صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کی جنوبی وزیرستان کے علاقے مکین میں چیک پوسٹ پر دہشت گردحملے کی مذمت— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 12, 2021
صدر مملکت کا حملےمیں آرمی کے جوانو ں کی شہادت پر گہرے رنج و غم کا اظہار اور اہل خانہ سے دلّی ہمدردی اور اظہار افسوس
صدر مملکت کی شہداء کے درجات کی بلندی کی دعا pic.twitter.com/aKbRb25jrx
Four terrorists were also killed when they attacked a security forces post at Makeen in South Waziristan on Thursday night, according to the military’s media wing.
Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South ... 10:59 AM | 12 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI - At least four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire last night at a ...
- President, PM grieved over Pakistani soldiers embracing martyrdom in ...12:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- UK lauds Pakistani scholar for developing first Oxford COVID-19 ...12:24 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- Senate Elections 2021 – ECP extends date for submission of ...11:59 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
- PAKvSA, 2nd T20 today - Live Stream & Live Score11:33 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-13- ...10:46 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
- 'Raaz' – Hareem Shah drops teasers of her upcoming web-series07:24 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Meera fumbles again while introducing herself in English (VIDEO)08:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Firdous Ashiq, Hira Mani come forward about their take on PSL6 anthem05:43 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021