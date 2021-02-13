President, PM grieved over Pakistani soldiers embracing martyrdom in Waziristan terror attack

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed grief over the martyrdom of the four brave Pakistani soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty in South Waziristan.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his condolences and prayers to the families of four brave soldiers martyred in Makeen, South Waziristan fighting a terrorist attack.

My condolences and prayers go to the families of our four brave soldiers martyred in Makeen, South Waziristan fighting a terrorist attack. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 13, 2021

President Arif Alvi also strongly denounced the attack on security forces’ checkpost at Makeen area of South Waziristan. In a statement, he expressed his grief and sorrow over the martydrom of four Army personnel in the attack. The President also commiserated with the bereaved families.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کی جنوبی وزیرستان کے علاقے مکین میں چیک پوسٹ پر دہشت گردحملے کی مذمت



صدر مملکت کا حملےمیں آرمی کے جوانو ں کی شہادت پر گہرے رنج و غم کا اظہار اور اہل خانہ سے دلّی ہمدردی اور اظہار افسوس



صدر مملکت کی شہداء کے درجات کی بلندی کی دعا pic.twitter.com/aKbRb25jrx — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 12, 2021

Four terrorists were also killed when they attacked a security forces post at Makeen in South Waziristan on Thursday night, according to the military’s media wing.