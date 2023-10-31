Lonely Planet puts Pakistan in top 10 places to go in 2024

Lonely Planet just revealed its 10 top travel destinations for the year ahead.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the travel publishing business 'Lonely Planet', and to celebrate it, they released a special, Best in Travel 2024 list which has been enlarged to include five categories: top countries, regions, cities, sustainable travel destinations, and best-value spots.

Lonely Planet ranked Mongolia as the top place to visit because of its “wide-open areas, adventurous activities, and distinctive culinary and musical culture."

Other nations that rank among the top ten are Pakistan, Mexico, St. Lucia, and Croatia; less travelled nations like Uzbekistan and Benin also make the list.

Here is the top 10 list of Lonely Planets best destination to travel in 2024.

1. Mongolia

2. India

3. Morocco

4. Chile

5. Benin

6. Mexico

7. Uzbekistan

8. Pakistan

9. Croatia

10. St. Lucia

According to Lonely Planet, Pakistan is worth a visit. "Pakistan has crazy raw nature, especially in the north. That alone is worth a visit."

Lonely Planet said October is the best month to visit Pakistan when the monsoon season is over and autumn colors are prominent in the Hunza Valley.

Similarly, the valleys of Pakistan and the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas leave visitors stunned.

According to the them, the journey to the Karakoram Highway is also unforgettable.