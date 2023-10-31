CWC23, PAKvBAN: Fakhar Zaman crowned Man of the Match

KOLKATA – Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been named as Player of The Match after his phenomenal inning in a match against Bangladesh during World Cup 2023.

The left-arm batter lit up the Kolkata stadium with his seven sixes and three 4s to make 81 off 74 balls. He has become the second Pakistani batter to hit most sixes in a world cup innings.

With his exceptional performance along with Abdullah Shafique, who made 68, Pakistan overcame a modest Bangladesh total of 204 runs in a crucial match of the tournament.

The win has propelled Pakistan to fifth spot on the points table. The victory also holds much significance as it comes after the team green suffered four consecutive defeats in the previous matches.

Fakhar Zaman (81) and Abdullah Shafique (68) building an opening stand of 128 runs before their dismissal. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed gave the finishing touches to clinch win for their side.