CWC23, PAKvBAN: Fakhar Zaman crowned Man of the Match

KOLKATA – Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been named as Player of The Match after his phenomenal inning in a match against Bangladesh during World Cup 2023.
The left-arm batter lit up the Kolkata stadium with his seven sixes and three 4s to make 81 off 74 balls. He has become the second Pakistani batter to hit most sixes in a world cup innings.
With his exceptional performance along with Abdullah Shafique, who made 68, Pakistan overcame a modest Bangladesh total of 204 runs in a crucial match of the tournament.
Fakhar Zaman slammed a quickfire 81 on his comeback to win the @aramco #POTM
The win has propelled Pakistan to fifth spot on the points table. The victory also holds much significance as it comes after the team green suffered four consecutive defeats in the previous matches.
Fakhar Zaman (81) and Abdullah Shafique (68) building an opening stand of 128 runs before their dismissal. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed gave the finishing touches to clinch win for their side.
Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).
PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.
PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.
Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.
The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.
Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028.
22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.
In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
