  

Search

Immigration

Citizens from these two Asian countries can visit Thailand visa free: Details inside

Web Desk
10:38 PM | 31 Oct, 2023
Citizens from these two Asian countries can visit Thailand visa free: Details inside

BANGKOK - Asian tourist hotspot, Thailand is set to waive visa requirements for visitors from India and Taiwan starting next month until May 2024.

The initiative is aimed at bolstering tourist numbers as the high season approaches and follows Thailand's earlier decision in September to eliminate visa requirements for Chinese tourists, who were the country's primary source of tourism before the pandemic.

From January to October 29 this year, Thailand welcomed 22 million visitors, contributing to a revenue of 927.5 billion baht ($25.67 billion) as per the official figures. 

The Thai government is relying on foreign tourists to spur economic growth though a recent incident of violence at a shopping mall in Bangkok may disrupt the plans of tourists.

As far as concessions for China are concerned, the kingdom's newly formed cabinet announced that Chinese tourists will enjoy visa-free entry to the country from the end of September under a temporary scheme.

Under the existing arrangement, Chinese can apply for a visa on arrival but they need travel insurance, hotel bookings, and proof of funds for a maximum stay of 15 days.

Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin’s new government has now approved the Visa Free policy, which will allow tourists from Kazakhstan and China to enter Thailand freely from September 25 through the end of February 2024. 

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, around 1.4 million Chinese tourists visited the country in the first six months of this year and the government was expecting a drop in the arrivals against the expected initial target of 5 million.

Thailand´s vital tourism sector contributes almost 20 percent of to GDP but has faced challenges in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, Thailand experienced a significant decline in Chinese tourist arrivals. Prior to the pandemic, Thailand welcomed approximately 11 million Chinese tourists in 2019. 

The government earlier said that overall foreign tourist arrivals were 9.47 million from January to mid-May, compared with 11.15 million visitors in the whole of 2022.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

11:09 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Kenya abolishes visa requirements for citizens from this continent

10:50 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Govt makes visa compulsory for truckers entering Pakistan from ...

08:21 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

UK's Health and Care Worker Visa: Check eligibility, cost, required ...

07:05 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

South Africa seeks visa waiver for citizens from these Asian ...

06:15 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Denmark introduces new social support reforms for migrants: Details ...

06:43 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Valid visa to replace CNIC as entry requirement at Chaman border: ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:09 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Kenya abolishes visa requirements for citizens from this continent

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 31 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US dollar, Euro, Dirham, and Riyal

Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).

PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.

Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 October, 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices slide in Pakistan in line with global trend

Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.

The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.

Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028. 

22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.

In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today - 31 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: