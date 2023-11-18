INDvAUS: India, Australia set to face off in World Cup 2023 final tomorrow 

AHMEDABAD – India and Australia are set to face off in the final in what will be a repeat of the 2003 edition of the World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, tomorrow (November 19).

Australia enter the final on the back of eight straight wins, with their streak somewhat overshadowed by India's 10-game unbeaten run at the tournament that includes a commanding six-wicket triumph over Cummins' side earlier in the tournament.

And while India will enter the title decider as a clear favourite, Cummins believes his charges are gaining in confidence and are ready to peak in the final.

Ahead of the thrilling clash, Australia captain Pat Cummins has urged his players to embrace playing in front of a parochial Indian crowd in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"The crowd is obviously going to be very one sided, but in sport there is nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow," Cummins said on Saturday.

"You've just got to embrace every part of a final.

"Even in the lead-up, there is going to be noise and more people and interest and you just can't get overwhelmed, you have got to be up for it and you have got to love it. And just know whatever happens, it's fine. You just want to finish the day with no regrets."

Meanwhile, an elite list of commentators have been named for the final. Kass Naidoo, Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting, Ian Smith, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aaron Finch, Nasser Hussain, Harsha Bhogle, Dinesh Karthik, Matthew Hayden, Eoin Morgan, Ian Bishop, Shane Watson, Sunil Gavaskar and Mark Howard will bring world-class coverage to screen across the world for the final of the showpiece event.