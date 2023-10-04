World Cup 2023: Live streaming and broadcasting details for cricket fans in UK

LAHORE – The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to begin on October 5 in India with opening match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

A 15-member England squad led by Jos Buttler has flown to India to defend the title. Ten teams are participating in the mega event with all eying on the coveted trophy. The final will be played on November 19.

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch the World Cup 2023’s lives matches on TV channels and live-streaming apps.

Here are the television channels and online platforms to watch the matches:

TV channels: Sky Sports Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, CHANNEL 5 (highlights and Final)

Live Streams: SkyGO, Sky Sports App, MY5 App (highlights and Final)