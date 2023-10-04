Search

Captains of ten sides pose with World Cup 2023 trophy in Ahmedabad 

Web Desk
06:14 PM | 4 Oct, 2023
Captains of ten sides pose with World Cup 2023 trophy in Ahmedabad 
Source: ICC (Twitter)

AHMEDABAD, India – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a photo which shows captains of all the contesting teams posing with World Cup 2023 in a stadium. 

